The enemy continues to exert active pressure along the Yelizavetivka-Malynivka-Nova Poltavka-Nova Olenivka-Alexandropil-Kalynove section in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to analysts of the DeepState project.

In particular, they have made advances in the Malynivka area and have already been spotted with their rags in the eastern and central parts of the village, but it should be noted that not the entire settlement is under the control of the Katsaps, as they claim, although this may be a matter of days.

"They also got close to Nova Poltavka, trying to take it under full control and occupied almost the entirety of Novooleonivka. The situation in Oleksandropol is also unpleasant.

Advancing in the direction of Malynivka and beyond opens up space for the Muscovites to the other flank of Myrnohrad and Pokrovsk through Novoekonomichne. There may also be attempts to move inland towards Novotoretske, where the logistics of the Defence Forces of that area opens up for the Katsaps, which is one of the main targets that the Katsaps are hunting along the entire front line. Access to the road in Novooleonivka opens up operational space to Kostiantynivka from the opposite flank of Chasiv Yar and logistics to the entire military base in that area," the interns emphasise.

It is also noted that in the Toretsk section, the enemy has come close to Romanivka and is trying to occupy the village completely in order to continue moving towards the settlements of Oleksandr-Kalynove and Katerynivka.

"An important area where the Russians are also focused primarily on logistics, including Toretsk.

The situation is not going well, with big problems being created by Katsap drone crews, who are disrupting positions and hitting logistics, making it difficult for the Defence Forces to operate. The current situation requires a lot of additional resources to counter the Katsapni and hunt their crews constantly. The Ukrainian military, in turn, is making every effort to stop the enemy's onslaught and the momentum the enemy has gained," DeepState summarises.