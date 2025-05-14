Russia strikes industrial infrastructure in Sumy, killing 3 and injuring 9. PHOTO (updated)

An explosion rocked Sumy during an air raid alert.

The Air Force had earlier warned of a ballistic missile threat.

Acting mayor Kobzar stated that the explosion was caused by a Russian strike on an industrial infrastructure facility.

The Regional Military Administration’s press service reported that there were, preliminarily, injuries as a result of the strike.

At the same time, the Сity Military Administration reported one fatality.

The Regional Military Administration reported that one person was killed and seven others were injured.

Three of the injured are in critical condition.

As of 4:40 p.m., 2 people have been reported dead, the Сity Military Administration said.

Later, the city council reported that the number of wounded due to the Russian missile attack on Sumy had increased to 9 people, 2 of whom were in critical condition.

Later, the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, reported that the death toll had risen to three.

"Three people died as a result of Russian shelling of an industrial facility on the territory of the Sumy community. One of the men died on the spot. Another in critical condition did not make it to the hospital. The third victim died in a medical facility. The victims were 36, 29 and 41 years old," Hryhorov said.

