On May 14, the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe launched a legal procedure to establish a Special Tribunal for the crime of Russian aggression against Ukraine.

This was reported by the press service of the Council of Europe, Censor.NET informs with reference to the EP.

"The Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to Ukraine on its path to justice and recovery by launching the process of establishing a Special Tribunal for the Crimes of Aggression," the Council of Europe said.

At their annual meeting, the ministers also instructed Secretary General Alain Berset to lead the process of establishing a Special Tribunal for the Crimes of Aggression within the Council of Europe on the basis of an agreement with Ukraine.

Thus, after the process received political approval last week in Lviv, the legal procedure for the establishment of the Special Tribunal has already been launched.

Next, the package of documents on the tribunal will receive legal approval in Strasbourg, after which Ukraine and the Council of Europe will sign an agreement on the establishment of the Special Tribunal as an international organization and the tribunal's charter.

All these documents are already in place, they have been agreed upon and will not be changed.

As a reminder, the special tribunal that the West wants to create to prosecute war crimes against Ukraine will not try Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in absentia while they are in office.