News Shelling of the border of Sumy region
Russians attacked Bilopillia community in Sumy region with KABs, two people wounded

Consequences of the shelling of the Sumy region

The Russian army dropped guided aerial bombs on the Bilopillia community of the Sumy region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

"Two people were wounded in the Bilopillia community as a result of an enemy guided bomb attack. A man and a woman were hospitalized. There is a fire at the site of the hit, the State Emergency Service is working," the statement said.

As a reminder, the Russian Federation struck at industrial infrastructure in Sumy, killing 2 people and wounding 9.

