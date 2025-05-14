Peace in Ukraine without respect for its territorial integrity is "path to chaos" – Guterres
UN Secretary-General António Guterres warned of "chaos around the world" if a peaceful settlement is not reached with respect for Ukraine's territorial integrity
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Sky News.
He noted that the inability to achieve a just peace with respect for Ukraine's territorial integrity would undermine international law and cause chaos around the world.
"At such a moment, it is extremely important that international law prevails. Otherwise, we are paving the way for chaos around the world," the UN Secretary-General added.
