Peace in Ukraine without respect for its territorial integrity is "path to chaos" – Guterres

UN Secretary-General António Guterres warned of "chaos around the world" if a peaceful settlement is not reached with respect for Ukraine's territorial integrity

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Sky News.

He noted that the inability to achieve a just peace with respect for Ukraine's territorial integrity would undermine international law and cause chaos around the world.

"At such a moment, it is extremely important that international law prevails. Otherwise, we are paving the way for chaos around the world," the UN Secretary-General added.

Read more: War will not last 10 years. Ukraine will not withstand this - Zelenskyy