The composition of the Russian delegation at the peace talks in Istanbul is a "slap in the face" for Ukraine and the whole world.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tahkna before the start of the second day of the meeting of NATO foreign ministers, which is taking place on May 15 in Turkey.

"We are talking about Ukraine and peace in Ukraine, and at the same time, we are having very important meetings. But Putin shows that he does not take this opportunity to find peace and start real negotiations seriously. On the contrary, he sends an ultra-nationalist author of various books, who is really a nobody in Russian politics, to the talks, which is a slap in the face, I think, for Ukraine, for all of us. So, Putin is not taking this opportunity very seriously, and we have to continue to support Ukraine. We are discussing this at today's meeting," the minister said.

The Ukrainian delegation is ready to discuss a 30-day ceasefire at the talks in Istanbul. At the same time, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, in fact, wants Ukraine to surrender, despite the fact that over the past 2 years, the Russian army has been able to capture only 1% of Ukraine's territory.

Read more: Trump will not go to Turkey for Ukraine-Russia talks - media