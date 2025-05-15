Enemy has already launched summer offensive, there is no need to count on truce - OTG "Kharkiv"

The Russian army is amassing forces, and the summer offensive campaign has actually already begun.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Pavlo Shamshyn, a spokesman for the OTG "Kharkiv", during a telethon.

"Russia is only imitating participation in peace talks, while accumulating forces for the summer offensive campaign, which has actually already begun. Again, I would not dive into what is being said on the other side, because when we deal with Russians, we need to understand a few simple solutions: Russians, when they go into the public space, they always lie. If they are not lying, they are manipulating. If they are not lying or manipulating, then they are going to either lie or manipulate.

As for the fact that they are allegedly involved in peace talks, I think it is obvious to everyone that they are imitating negotiations," the military said.

According to him, one should not expect a truce in the near future.

"When the Russians announced their 'Easter truce' or 'victory days', there was no lull. On the contrary, the assault actions intensified. We see it now. Therefore, we should not have any illusions about peace," Shamshyn said.

Earlier, the OTG "Kharkiv" reported that the Russians had increased pressure in the area of Lyptsi.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 970,590 people (+1,220 per day), 10,812 tanks, 27,872 artillery systems, 22,514 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS