Defense Forces repel Russian assault on Torske: occupiers raised tricolor, but there’s nuance – DeepState

Russian troops raised their flag in Torske during an assault operation, but Ukrainian Defense Forces drove katsaps out of the settlement.

This was reported by DeepState, according to Censor.NET.

OSINT observers noted that Russian forces circulated footage showing their infantry in the center of Torske, and, waving their rag, claimed the village had been "captured."

"The events actually took place before 9 May and ended unsuccessfully for the katsaps. As a result, several Russian pigs were captured, some were killed, and instead of taking the village, they got nothing. The map will not be updated, as the incursion was a one-off and did not result in any lasting changes to the situation," the report states.

Read more: Enemy occupies village of Nove in Donetsk region – DeepState. MAPS

At the same time, the situation in the area is escalating, as the enemy continues to exert pressure and sees an opportunity to break through the defenses.

DeepState also recalled that the captured Uzbek national, taken prisoner by Ukraine’s 63rd Separate Mechanized Brigade, was captured during this very assault.