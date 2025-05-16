ENG
New package of sanctions against Russia is ready, will be adopted on Tuesday - Merz

Friedrich Merz

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that a new package of sanctions against Russia has already been prepared.

He wrote about this in the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

"The fact that President Zelenskyy did go to Istanbul is a huge concession. Putin didn't come - he put himself in an awkward position," Mertz said.

He added that a new package of sanctions is ready and will be adopted in Brussels on Tuesday.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that if the talks in Turkey are unsuccessful, Ukraine expects its partners, including the United States, to impose strong sanctions on Russia.

