European leaders are preparing to impose new sanctions against Russia, considering possible full trade embargo – Politico

Following Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s refusal to attend direct talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Türkiye, European allies are preparing to impose further sanctions against the Russian Federation.

As reported by Censor.NET, Politico cites four European officials as sources.

A new summit of the European Political Community is taking place on May 16 in Albania. Participants include UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. A total of 47 heads of state and government are expected to attend.

According to Politico’s sources, discussions at the summit will focus, among other things, on a significant tightening of sanctions against Russia.

"Potential measures against Moscow could include tariffs on Russian exports, up to a full trade embargo," the sources said.

After Putin ignored calls for a 30-day ceasefire, EU and UK leaders are seeking ways to deliver a powerful blow to the Russian economy — one that would overshadow any previous round of sanctions. The proposed plans are reportedly "inspired" by U.S. Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, who has called for harsh sanctions against Russia if it refuses to engage in good-faith peace negotiations with Ukraine. In recent days, Graham has been in contact with European counterparts.

Although some on the continent remain skeptical that Graham will succeed in securing the support of U.S. President Donald Trump for new sanctions, two diplomats told Politico that Ukraine’s allies in Europe may push forward with a standalone "sanctions megapackage" without U.S. involvement.

As a reminder, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that a new package of sanctions against Russia has already been prepared.