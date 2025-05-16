Trump administration putting pressure not on aggressor, Russia, but on victim, Ukraine – Brink on reasons for resignation

Bridget Brink, who served as U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, stated that she could not in good conscience carry out the Trump administration’s policy, as it targeted not the aggressor, Russia, but the victim, Ukraine.

She made the statement in an opinion piece for Detroit Free Press, as reported by Censor.NET.

Brink explained that this was the reason behind her decision to resign after nearly three decades of diplomatic service.

The diplomat emphasized that the United States must stand up for democracies and oppose autocracy — otherwise, appeasing an aggressor will only lead to greater war and suffering. She added that America's actions in the war in Ukraine send a message to both its allies and adversaries.

"The America I love — the one our grandparents served — would never stand by and allow such horrors to happen. It would never refuse to help our friends. It would never appease an aggressor," Brink emphasized.

According to her, Putin will not stop at Ukraine, and his success could have serious consequences for security in Asia and around the world. The former ambassador called on the United States to show leadership and not stand aside in the fight against aggression.

Background

To recap, on 5 April, US Ambassador Bridget Brink commented on the attack on Kryvyi Rih, but did not mention Russia.

For his part, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he was disappointed by the US Embassy 's response to the strike on Kryvyi Rih: "Unfortunately, the reaction of the American Embassy is unpleasantly surprising: such a strong country, such a strong people - and such a weak reaction. They are even afraid to say the word 'Russian' when talking about the missile that killed the children."

On 10 April, the US State Department officially confirms that Bridget Brink is stepping down as US Ambassador to Ukraine.

On 11 April, the media reported that US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink had resigned amid escalating political differences with President Donald Trump's administration.

