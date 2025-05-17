Bus that came under attack was carrying people being evacuated; most of those killed were women of retirement age – head of Bilopillia community

On the morning of May 17, 2025, Russian troops attacked a bus in Bilopillia with a drone. 9 people were killed and 5 injured.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne.Sumy.

"People were evacuating in this bus. Outside the city, the bus was hit by a Lancet, guided by a reconnaissance drone. We have 9 dead and 5 wounded. The latter received medical aid on the spot and were sent to a hospital in Sumy. We are now transporting the bodies of the victims. Some of them have not yet been identified. The vast majority of them are women of retirement age, and 2-3 men were also killed," said Yurii Zarko, head of the district.

As reported, in the morning of May 17, a Russian drone attacked a bus with civilians. As of 8 am, nine people were killed. A three-day mourning period was announced in Bilopillia, Sumy region.