US senators urge Congress to pass sanctions against Russia after talks in Turkey - Reuters

On Friday, May 16, U.S. senators once again called on Congress to impose sanctions on Russia after Russian-Ukrainian ceasefire talks failed to show significant progress.

According to Censor.NET, Reuters reports.

"Putin will continue to evade ceasefire efforts until his economy is hit hard," Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal said in a statement calling for a vote on the sanctions bill.

As previously reported, Blumenthal and Republican Lindsey Graham introduced a bill in early April that would make it more difficult for Russia to finance the war. In particular, the document includes provisions such as a 500 percent tariff on US imports from countries that buy Russian energy.

Currently, the bill has the support of at least 73 senators out of 100, but it is not known when the document can be put to a vote.

Graham, who was in Turkey this week for a meeting of NATO foreign ministers, called for the bill's passage, criticizing Putin's decision not to engage in talks with Ukraine. The Republican senator said: "No more Russian games".

