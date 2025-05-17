Zelenskyy on attack on bus in Bilopillia: All those killed were civilians; Russians killed entire family. We are waiting for our partners to impose strong sanctions against Russia. PHOTOS

As of now, there are seven wounded in hospitals after a Russian drone struck a regular bus in Bilopillia , Sumy region.

This was announced in the telegram channel of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, people have burns, fractures, and contusions.

"Everyone is getting the help they need. Unfortunately, there are nine people who died. All the details are being checked. According to preliminary information, the Russians killed a family: a father, mother, and daughter were killed by a strike. My condolences to the family and friends. All the victims were civilians. And the Russians could not help but understand which vehicle was being targeted. It was a deliberate killing of civilians," Zelenskyy said.









He also reminds us that yesterday, like any other day of this war, there was a possibility of a ceasefire.

"Ukraine has been proposing this for a long time - a complete and unconditional ceasefire to save lives. Russia only retains the ability to continue killing.

We need to put pressure on Russia to stop the killings. Without stronger sanctions, without stronger pressure on Russia, there will be no real diplomacy there. Yesterday in Istanbul, everyone saw a weak and unprepared Russian delegation with no significant powers. This must change. We need real steps to end the war. We expect strong sanctions against Russia from the US, Europe, and all our partners. Diplomacy must work. I thank everyone in the world who is really helping - not with words, but with power. We need peace," the Head of State emphasised.

On the morning of 17 May, a Russian drone attacked a bus carrying civilians. As of 8 a.m., nine people were killed. A three-day mourning period was announced in Bilopillia, Sumy region.

Later it became known that the people in the attacked bus were on their way to evacuation, most of the victims were women of retirement age.