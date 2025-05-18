European leaders will talk to Trump before he calls Putin - Merz

The leaders of Britain, France, Poland, and Germany are planning to call US President Donald Trump together before he has a phone conversation with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin on Monday.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz told reporters in the Vatican, Censor.NET reports citing Reuters.

According to him, he discussed this issue with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the inaugural mass of Pope Leo XIV. The German chancellor also said that he had a detailed conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"I spoke with Marco Rubio, in particular about a telephone conversation tomorrow. We agreed that we will speak again with the leaders of the four countries and the US president in preparation for this conversation," Merz said.

As a reminder, Trump plans to hold phone conversations with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday, May 19.