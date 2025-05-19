Ukraine produces more artillery systems than all NATO countries, but this is not enough to deter Russia - WSJ

Over the past three years, Ukraine's military-industrial complex has grown 35 times - from $1 billion in 2022 to $35 billion today.

This is according to The Wall Street Journal, Censor.NET reports.

In particular, Ukraine now produces more artillery systems than all NATO countries combined. Previously, there was only one prototype of the "Bohdana" howitzer, but now more than 20 are produced per month. According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, more than 40% of the weapons on the frontline are Ukrainian-made. In the field of drones, ground drones and electronic warfare, this figure is close to 100%.

Read more: Zelenskyy: More than 40% of all weapons used by Armed Forces at front are made in Ukraine

Despite progress, challenges remain. Ukraine still does not have enough ammunition and air defence systems, and most defence enterprises cannot operate at full capacity due to a lack of funding. According to presidential adviser Oleksandr Kamyshin, the government can buy less than half of what the enterprises can actually produce.

At the same time, some countries have begun to finance the Ukrainian defence industry directly, following the "Danish model", by investing directly in defence companies. An example is the "Bohdana" howitzer, which is cheaper than its Western analogues and has 85% Ukrainian components.

However, challenges remain: in particular, a project to produce 100,000 155mm shells by Ukrainian Armor has been suspended due to a lack of state funding. Despite this, Ukraine has become a testing ground for new types of weapons, and NATO countries have learned valuable lessons from modern warfare.

Watch more: Zelenskyy discussed cooperation in defence industry with heads of Czech defence companies. VIDEO