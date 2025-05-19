Romanian President Bolojan signs law allowing military to shoot down "lost" Russian drones

Romania's interim president, Ilies Bolojan, has signed a law that expands the army's powers and allows it to shoot down UAVs that are illegally in the country's airspace.

"Ilies Bolozhan signed a law adopted by the parliament that allows to shoot down drones that are illegally in Romanian airspace, as well as a law on military missions and operations in Romania in peacetime," Digi24 reports.

What preceded it

It is noted that work on the law began after a series of incidents in which Russian strike UAVs that attacked the south of Ukraine's Odesa region flew into Romania. It was finally approved by parliament in February 2025.

At the same time, the Romanian far-right challenged the law in the Constitutional Court, but lost.

To recap, in March, the wreckage of a Russian UAV with explosives was found on the territory of Romania near the border with Moldova, which the Ministry of Defense detonated on the spot.