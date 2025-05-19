Umerov briefs Zelenskyy on specific details of talks with Russians in Türkiye. PHOTOS

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting focused on diplomatic efforts to end the war and achieve peace.

The head of state announced this in Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"Defense Minister of Ukraine Rustem Umerov briefed on the work of our delegation and the negotiation process in Türkiye. The meetings on May 15–16 demonstrated to the world our readiness to advance peace — and, accordingly, the need to maintain pressure on Russia to stop the war," the statement reads.

Read more: Stubb after his conversation with Trump: He’s losing patience, but in right way

The most significant outcome of the meeting, according to Zelenskyy, was the agreement on a prisoner swap in a 1000-for-1000 format. Ukraine’s team is currently working out the details of the swap.

"Rustem Umerov, as head of the delegation in Türkiye, briefed on specific details of the conversation with the Russians. The Ukrainian delegation managed to keep the talks within a dignified framework. All Russian attempts at issuing threats were dismissed. Ukraine insists on the need for a full and unconditional ceasefire to save lives and provide a necessary foundation for diplomacy. Such a ceasefire must be sufficiently long and open to extension. Our proposal — coordinated with our partners — is for 30 days. We are ready for it. We are also prepared for a leaders-level meeting to resolve key issues. Ukraine is not afraid of direct negotiations with Russia, and it is important that the Russian leadership not prolong the war," the statement reads.

Read more: Zelenskyy and First Lady of Ukraine to meet with Pope Leo XIV in Rome

At the same time, Foreign Minister Sybiha and President Yermak reported on meetings and contacts with representatives of the United States and European partners - representatives of France, Britain, Germany, Italy, Poland and Turkey.

"Yermak presented the positions of key countries. We are coordinating with our partners practically on a daily basis. I’m grateful for their support. I have instructed the formation of a permanent expanded national negotiation team," the President summarized.

See more: Zelenskyy and Vance shook hands in the Vatican. PHOTO







