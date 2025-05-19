Russian drone attacks enterprise in Kherson: 66-year-old man wounded

In Kherson, a 66-year-old employee of a critical infrastructure enterprise was wounded in a Russian drone strike.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.

The man was in the tractor at the time of the attack. As a result, he sustained an explosive injury, contusion and a shrapnel wound to his forehead.

The victim was hospitalized and is receiving the necessary medical care.

