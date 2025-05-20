War in Ukraine should remain European situation. We’ve done much more in terms of money than Europe, - Trump

US President Donald Trump believes that the war in Ukraine should remain a European problem, but Joe Biden's administration has joined in and spent too much money on it.

He said this during a press conference at the White House, Censor.NET reports citing "Hromadske".

According to Trump, the United States "got involved in something it should not have been involved in". He also called the Russian-Ukrainian war a "death trap".

"Again, this was a European situation. And it should have remained so. But the previous administration firmly convinced us that we had to get involved. And we did a lot more than Europe did in terms of funds," Trump said.

Trump has confirmed that he could withdraw from the negotiations if he believes he cannot help. However, he is currently confident that Russian President Vladimir Putin is committed to ending the war.

"If I thought Putin didn't want to do it, I wouldn't even talk about it. I would have just refused," Trump explained.

In addition, he said that in 2-4 weeks he would be able to answer whether Ukraine is ready to act to end the war. At the same time, Trump also expressed confidence that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wants to stop the fighting.

Earlier, Trump had a more than two-hour conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. Afterwards, he said that Russia and Ukraine would immediately begin negotiations on a ceasefire and an end to the war.