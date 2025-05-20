Trump: I have "red line" in my head on talks between Ukraine and Russia

US President Donald Trump said that he had a "red line" in his head, crossing which would force him to back away from peace talks between Ukraine and Russia.

The day before, US Vice President JD Vance said that negotiations on the war in Ukraine have hit a bit of an impasse, so Trump would talk to Putin.

"If Russia is unwilling to engage (in the talks - ed.), then eventually the US has to say this is not our war," he added.

Trump was asked if he had a certain "red line" that would force him to back away from the peace process. He replied:

Yeah, in my head, but not something I'm going to announce

The US leader said that this is "not my war", he is here just to "try and help".

Earlier, Trump had a more than two-hour conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. Afterwards, he said that Russia and Ukraine would immediately begin negotiations on a ceasefire and an end to the war.

