Next Russia–Ukraine direct talks must involve Europe and US – European Commission

Direct negotiations between Ukraine and Russia must take place with the participation of European partners and the United States.

This was stated by European Commission spokesperson Paula Pinho, according to Ukrinform, Censor.NET reports.

Following a conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, President Trump informed several European leaders about the discussion, including European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Pinho called this a positive development and a result of substantive efforts by several European leaders, including von der Leyen, to maintain direct communication with the United States regarding the war in Ukraine and a possible ceasefire. "As for the next steps — and this was also a good initiative — it was agreed that direct negotiations between Ukraine and Russia must take place, with the participation of European partners and the United States. We will see where exactly these talks are held," Pinho said.

The spokesperson also addressed a question about possible coordination of EU sanctions against Russia with the United States, which has so far refrained from implementing similar restrictions.

Pinho stressed that the EU has not changed its position, but the timing of the implementation of the 17th sanctions package — adopted today by the EU Council — will depend on "progress made in the coming days."

"The exact dates for the enforcement of these sanctions will depend on the progress achieved over the next few days. At the same time, we continue working on the next sanctions package, as announced by President von der Leyen last week. We remain in contact with our G7 partners specifically regarding the price cap on Russian oil, so we will see whether this can become a joint measure within the G7 format," she added.

