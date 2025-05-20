European Commission on 17th package of sanctions against Russia: This is clear signal of unwavering support for Ukraine

The European Commission (EC) has welcomed the adoption of the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, approved on Tuesday by a decision of the EU Council.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Interfax-Ukraine.

According to the EC, these restrictions further increase the cost of war for Russia by ramping up pressure on its already strained and fragile economy.

Read more: EU approves 17th package of sanctions against Russia

Нагадаємо, сьогодні Європейський Союз схвалив 17-й пакет санкцій проти Росії.

Brussels emphasized that the sanctions aim to limit Russia’s access to technologies that can be used in combat operations, and to reduce revenues from energy exports. A particular focus was placed on combating the so-called "shadow fleet"—the sanctions target an unprecedented number of vessels used by Russia to circumvent restrictions.

The updated package also expands the list of individuals and entities subject to sanctions, while maintaining the existing exemption from the oil price cap for the Sakhalin-2 project in order to avoid jeopardizing Japan’s energy security.

"This is a clear signal of the EU’s unwavering and steadfast support for Ukraine," the Commission stated.

As reported earlier, the European Union today approved its 17th package of sanctions against Russia.

Read more: New package of sanctions against Russia is ready, will be adopted on Tuesday - Merz