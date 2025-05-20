No military solution to war in Ukraine, Russia demands what it doesn’t own – Rubio

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that there is no military solution to the Russia–Ukraine war, and therefore the sides must come to the negotiating table.

He made the remark during a speech at the State Department, Censor.NET reports.

"The fundamental problem (with the delay in peace negotiations – ed.) is that Russia is demanding what it currently does not possess and does not rightfully own. Ukraine, on the other hand, wants to reclaim what it cannot recover militarily. We must resolve this through negotiations," the U.S. Secretary of State said.

Rubio also dismissed accusations that Trump had made concessions to Putin.

"He didn’t get a single concession," Rubio said, referring to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

He was responding to Senator Jeanne Shaheen, the leading Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Rubio stated that Trump, who spoke with Putin by phone again on Monday, does not want to impose new sanctions on Russia — a step taken by the European Union on Tuesday.

"If it becomes clear that the Russians have no interest in a peace agreement and just want to continue the war, then that may well become the case," he said.

"Trump believes that if we start threatening sanctions now, the Russians will stop talking — and it’s important for us to maintain the ability to talk to them and compel them to come to the negotiating table," Rubio added.