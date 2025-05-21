EU already working on 18th sanctions package - Pistorius

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius believes that pressure on Russia should be increased not only by financial and material support for Ukraine, but also by tougher sanctions.

He said this on the German radio Deutschlandfunk, Censor.NET reports.

Pistorius called the adoption of the 17th EU sanctions package a step in the right direction, but urged not to overestimate its impact. According to him, the EU is already working on the 18th package of sanctions, but additional pressure should also come from the United States.

"Although the 17th package of sanctions, which has been adopted now, has a certain effect, it should not be overestimated," the minister said, adding that more decisive action against Moscow is needed.

