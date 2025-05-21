ENG
Tusk on Nawrocki’s readiness to block Ukraine’s accession to NATO: Capitulation and division of Ukraine will be next

Tusk on Nawrocki’s statement

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk criticized the statement of Polish presidential candidate Karol Nawrocki about his readiness to block Ukraine's accession to NATO.

According to Censor.NET, Tusk wrote about this on the social network X.

"Putin's first and most important demand to Ukraine and the West is to ban Ukraine from joining NATO. Navrotsky has just willingly signed this postulate. The next step will be the surrender and division of Ukraine. He will sign it too. This is deadly for Poland," Tusk said.

Read more: Ukraine must join NATO – it’s matter of Poland’s security, not personal preferences, says Tusk

Туск про заяву Навроцького

As a reminder, Polish presidential candidate Karol Nawrocki has declared his readiness to sign the declaration of the Confederation leader Slawomir Mencen, which prohibits sending Polish troops to Ukraine and blocks Kyiv's path to NATO.

