Occupiers attacked farm in Semenivka community in Chernihiv region: civilian killed. PHOTOS

Today, May 21, Russian forces dropped explosives from a drone on a farm in the Semenivka community, Chernihiv region, killing one man.

This was reported by the head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration Viacheslav Chaus, Censor.NET reports.

"Semenivka area. Today the Russians attacked one of the villages in the community. They dropped explosives from a drone on a farm. As a result of the strike, a 28-year-old civilian man was killed. He worked at the farm. My condolences to his family," the statement reads.

In addition, later, Russians attacked the outskirts of Semenivka itself with artillery. There was destruction, but no casualties.

"Another horrific crime that has taken yet another life. The Russians knew exactly what they were targeting," the RMA head added.





