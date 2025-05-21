U.S. President Donald Trump has abandoned his call for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine.

This is reported by the German newspaper Bild, Censor.NET informsю

The material notes that, according to The New York Times, Trump, after a conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, said that "Russia and Ukraine must find a solution to the war on their own" and refused to participate in the European campaign to impose new sanctions against Russia.

Bild writes that Trump's stance was a blow to German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, as he counted on the support of the American leader when he issued an ultimatum to Russia and threatened sanctions.

Now, as noted, Merz and other European leaders are left without the support of the US president.

