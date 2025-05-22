Drone hits roof of Zaporizhzhia NPP training center - IAEA

The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant reported to the IAEA team that a drone had hit the roof of a training center located just outside the plant's perimeter.

According to preliminary reports, the incident did not cause any casualties or significant damage. It is not yet known whether the drone directly crashed into the building or fell on it after being shot down.

The IAEA emphasized that this is the third attack on the ZNPP training center since the beginning of the year. Representatives of the agency requested access to the building, as they did after the previous incident in April. This time, however, permission has not yet been granted.

"These reports of drone incidents are of great concern, as they can pose a direct threat to nuclear safety. Simply put, too many drones are flying near nuclear facilities, not just ZNPP. This must stop immediately," said IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi.

The Agency also recalled the damage to the New Safe Confinement at the Chornobyl NPP in February and the UAV attacks on other Ukrainian stations - Khmelnytsky, Rivne and South Ukrainian.

