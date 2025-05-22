Sybiha and Canadian Foreign Minister Anand discuss achieving just and comprehensive peace for Ukraine and sanctions against Russia

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha held a phone conversation with Anita Anand, the newly appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada.

Sybiha shared the news on platform X, Censor.NET reports.

"I was pleased to have my first phone call with Anita Anand, Canada’s new Foreign Minister and a long-time friend of Ukraine. Grateful for Canada’s reaffirmed unwavering support and solidarity with the Ukrainian people," the statement reads.

Sybiha noted that the two ministers focused on diplomatic efforts aimed at achieving a just and comprehensive peace for Ukraine. The Minister reiterated that a full and lasting ceasefire of at least 30 days remains essential to give peace efforts a real chance of success.

The ministers also discussed the need for additional pressure and sanctions on Russia, which continues to reject a ceasefire and obstruct the peace process.

Read more: EU already working on 18th sanctions package - Pistorius

"I emphasized that potential measures could target Russia’s energy sector, including a reduction in the oil price cap, as well as the introduction of additional sanctions against the Russian banking system, including the Central Bank.

We also coordinated additional steps and contacts to strengthen international support for Ukraine during Canada’s G7 presidency. I invited my counterpart to visit Ukraine at a time convenient for him," Sybiha added.

Read more: Trump on U.S. actions after EU and UK imposed new sanctions on Russia: "We’ll see"