Trump on U.S. actions after EU and UK imposed new sanctions on Russia: "We’ll see"

U.S. leader Donald Trump stated that he is considering what actions to take following the introduction of new sanctions against Russia by the European Union and the United Kingdom. However, he did not disclose any specifics.

This was reported by Reuters, according to Censor.NET.

"We are looking at a lot of things, but we’ll see," Trump said as he left Capitol Hill after a meeting with Republicans regarding their tax bill.

As a reminder, on May 20, the European Union approved its 17th package of sanctions against Russia.

Also on that day, the United Kingdom announced the introduction of "wide-ranging sanctions" against Russia.

