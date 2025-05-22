ENG
Russians launch attack drones on Ukraine – Air Force

Shahed drones

On the evening of May 22, Russian forces launched attack drones against Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Telegram channel of the Air Force.

Movement of Russian attack drones

  • An enemy UAV was spotted in western Kharkiv region, heading toward Poltava region.

Woman injured in FPV drone attack in Orikhiv – RMA

Author: 

