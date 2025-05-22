3 630 19
Russians launch attack drones on Ukraine – Air Force
On the evening of May 22, Russian forces launched attack drones against Ukraine.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Telegram channel of the Air Force.
Movement of Russian attack drones
- An enemy UAV was spotted in western Kharkiv region, heading toward Poltava region.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password