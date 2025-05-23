European Commission will hold closed consultations on 18th package of sanctions against Russia this weekend - media

This weekend, the European Commission will hold closed consultations with representatives of EU member states on the preparation of a new, 18th package of sanctions against Russia.

This was reported by Radio Liberty's Europe editor Rikard Dzoswiak, citing his own sources, Censor.NET reports .

"The EU Commission will hold so-called "confessional meetings" with EU member states this weekend on the next package of sanctions against Russia," he wrote.

As a reminder, on May 20, the European Union approved the 17th package of sanctions against Russia.

