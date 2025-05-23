Russians strike Kostiantynivka with tube artillery: one killed, homes damaged

On May 23, Russian forces shelled the city of Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region using tube artillery, killing one civilian.

This was reported by Serhii Horbunov, head of the Kostiantynivka City Military Administration (CMA), according to Censor.NET.

"Today, at around 3:00 p.m., another enemy shelling of Kostiantynivka took place from the direction of the temporarily occupied territories. According to preliminary data, Russian forces used tube artillery," the statement reads.

It is noted that one civilian was killed in the attack after sustaining injuries incompatible with life.

In addition, two private residential houses were damaged—their facades sustained impact.

"This shelling is yet another piece of evidence of the war crimes systematically committed by the occupying forces against the civilian population of Donetsk region. We urge residents of the community to evacuate to safer regions," the head of the CMA added.

