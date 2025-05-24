Lammy reacts to Russia’s attack on Kyiv: These are not actions of country that seeks peace
Tonight's combined Russian strike on the territory of Ukraine demonstrates Russia's unwillingness to conclude a peace agreement.
This was written by British Foreign Secretary David Lammy on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.
"Last night, Russia struck again at Ukraine - with 14 missiles and hundreds of drones fired into the country. Another night of horror for Ukrainian civilians, more wounded and destroyed homes. These are not the actions of a country that seeks peace," he wrote.
As a reminder, on the night of May 24, Russia launched 14 ballistic missiles and 250 drones at Ukraine. Air defense forces destroyed 6 missiles and neutralized 245 drones.
The main focus of the enemy attack was Kyiv. In the capital, 15 people were injured, and buildings and other infrastructure were damaged.
