News Missile attack on Kyiv
Lammy reacts to Russia’s attack on Kyiv: These are not actions of country that seeks peace

Attack on Kyiv on the night of May 24

Tonight's combined Russian strike on the territory of Ukraine demonstrates Russia's unwillingness to conclude a peace agreement.

This was written by British Foreign Secretary David Lammy on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

"Last night, Russia struck again at Ukraine - with 14 missiles and hundreds of drones fired into the country. Another night of horror for Ukrainian civilians, more wounded and destroyed homes. These are not the actions of a country that seeks peace," he wrote.

As a reminder, on the night of May 24, Russia launched 14 ballistic missiles and 250 drones at Ukraine. Air defense forces destroyed 6 missiles and neutralized 245 drones.

The main focus of the enemy attack was Kyiv. In the capital, 15 people were injured, and buildings and other infrastructure were damaged.

