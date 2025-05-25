Last F-16 fighter jet promised by Netherlands will be sent to Ukraine on May 26, - Defense Minister Brekelmans

Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans said that the country would send the last promised F-16 to Ukraine on Monday, May 26 .

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to WNL.

Thus, Brekelmans announced that the Netherlands would send the last promised F-16 to Ukraine tomorrow.

"This means that all 24 promised fighter jets will soon be present in Ukraine," he said.

Brekelmans emphasized that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin continues his aggression.

"He is demonstrating that he has no intention of seriously discussing a ceasefire," the minister emphasized.

The Dutch Minister of Defense added that, in addition to supplying aircraft, they are training pilots and technicians and sharing military doctrines "so that Ukraine can build a modern armed forces that is in line with the armed forces of NATO member states."

He also emphasized the importance of continuing to increase pressure on Russia and providing Ukraine with as much support as possible.

To recap, in October 2024, it was reported that the first F-16s from the Netherlands arrived in Ukraine.

In January 2025, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umierov announced that Ukraine would receive a new batch of F-16 fighters from the Netherlands this year.