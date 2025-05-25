Zelenskyy imposes new sanctions: Bohuslaiev’s son, ex-MP Mosiichuk and Pin-Up online casino are on list

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has enacted the decision of the National Security and Defense Council to impose new personal sanctions. The list of sanctioned individuals includes Oleksandr, the son of former Motor Sich CEO Viacheslav Bohuslaev, and former MP Ihor Mosiiichuk.

This is stated in decrees No. 344/2025 and No. 345/2025, published on the website of the head of state on May 25, Censor.NET reports.

The sanctions against Bohuslaev Jr. include a temporary blocking of assets, i.e. a ban on the use and disposal of property directly or through intermediaries. Restrictions are also imposed on trade operations, participation in privatization, public procurement, and the prohibition of technology transfer, transactions, and dividend payments.

The same sanctions were imposed on former MP Ihor Mosiychuk and the founder of the website Road Control, blogger Rostyslav Shaposhnikov, who emigrated to the United States in 2015.

According to the appendix to the decree, sanctions were also imposed against four individuals - citizens of the Russian Federation: Akhmed Dudayev, an aide to Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, and three leaders of Russian criminal groups - Sergey Lalakin, Sergey Mikhailov and Gennady Petrov.

In addition, sanctions have been imposed on nine legal entities and three individuals - Russian citizens - associated with the Pin-Up casino.

According to the annex to the decree, sanctions were imposed against three individuals - citizens of the Russian Federation: Dmitry Punin, Ivan Bannikov, and Alexander Matyashov.

In addition, sanctions have been imposed against a number of legal entities associated with Pin-Up: Ukr Game Technology LLC, Tranitadevelopment LLC, Turbo.ua LLC, Victoria-Soft LLC, and others.

It is noted that the decree comes into force from the date of its publication, i.e. on May 25.

As a reminder, on May 1, the National Security and Defense Council imposed sanctions against a number of people. The list included 9 people, including former advisor to the head of the Presidential Office Oleksii Arestovych and blogger Myroslav Oleshko, who was served with a notice of suspicion by the SSU.