Final communiqué of NATO summit in Hague may be reduced to few paragraphs - without mention of Russia and Ukraine - media

The final communiqué of the NATO summit to be held in June in The Hague is planned to be significantly shortened and probably left without any mention of Russia or Ukraine.

This is reported by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, Censor.NET informs.

As it became known, this decision is made to avoid possible conflicts at the summit and to obtain the approval of US President Donald Trump. According to NATO representatives, the goal is to have the final text consist of only three or four paragraphs, unlike the 40-paragraph Washington Declaration of 2024 or the 90-paragraph communiqué in Vilnius in 2023.

Sources also said that the text of this year's summit may not even mention Russia and Ukraine, which would be a sharp departure from previous approaches. In previous declarations, the discussion of Ukraine dominated, in particular, in the context of its future membership in the Alliance.

According to one European official, since Donald Trump has ruled out the possibility of Ukraine joining NATO soon, it may be better to temporarily omit Ukraine from the final text to avoid controversy.

Thus, the final communiqué may be much shorter and less specific about Ukraine's prospects in NATO than previous statements, including the one adopted in Washington, where the Alliance expressed support for Ukraine's irreversible path to full Euro-Atlantic integration.

