Putin shows just how much he despises world that favors ’dialogue’ over pressure – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the massive overnight attack on Ukraine carried out by Russian forces on May 26, 2025.

"Throughout the night, our air defense forces and emergency responders were actively engaged. The Russian army launched the largest number of attack drones against our cities and communities since the beginning of the full-scale war: 355 strike UAVs, the majority of which were Shaheds. In addition, nine cruise missiles were used. Unfortunately, there are injuries and damage to civilian infrastructure.



The geography of the attack stretched from Chernihiv region to Khmelnytskyi, from Kharkiv region to Odesa. This marked the third consecutive night of combined Russian terror—strike drones and missiles," he stated.

According to Zelenskyy, only a sense of complete impunity could allow Russia to carry out such attacks and continuously escalate their scale.

"There is no significant military rationale behind this, but there is a clear political message. This is how Putin shows his disdain for the world—one that invests more effort into a ‘dialogue’ with him than into real pressure. Like any criminal, Russia can only be contained by force. Only through strength—the strength of the United States, the strength of Europe, the strength of all nations that respect human life—can these attacks be fully stopped and genuine peace achieved," the President emphasized.

The Head of State stated that Russia’s increased strikes must be met with stronger sanctions.

"Russia’s disregard for diplomacy and its refusal to even consider a ceasefire must be met with a complete freeze of its financial assets and a ban on its oil trade. I thank everyone around the world who is advancing such a strong agenda. Russia must put an end to this war. And to make that happen, we must strip it of the resources fueling its desire to fight," the President concluded.

