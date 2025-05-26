Russian strikes becoming more brazen and large-scale, enemy used over 900 attack drones in three days, says Zelenskyy

Russian strikes on Ukraine are becoming increasingly brazen and large-scale every night.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this in his evening video address, according to Censor.NET.

"Over 900 attack drones used against Ukraine in just three days, plus ballistic missiles, plus cruise missiles — there is no military logic behind this. It is a clear political choice — Putin’s choice, Russia’s choice — the choice to keep waging war and destroying lives," the head of state said.

Zelenskyy also mentioned the recent meeting in Istanbul.

"Now the Russians are reportedly drafting proposals for a memorandum on peace. They’ve been working on it for over a week. There’s a lot of talk about diplomacy. But when, in the midst of all this, there are nonstop Russian strikes, killings, assaults, and preparations for new offensives — that’s no longer diplomacy. That’s a diagnosis," the president stated.

Against this backdrop, the head of state called on international partners to tighten sanctions against the Russian Federation.

"Russia deserves full-scale pressure — every possible measure to limit its military capability. I thank everyone around the world who understands this. New and robust sanctions against Russia — from the United States, from Europe, and from others who seek peace — will serve as a guaranteed means of compelling Russia not only to cease fire, but to show respect. They must all respect the international order. Putin must begin to respect those he’s talking to. For now, he’s simply toying with diplomacy and diplomats. That must change," the president stated.

