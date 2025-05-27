German FM Wadephul on Taurus for Ukraine: "We must stay unpredictable with Putin"

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul has stated that Germany will "act responsibly" when it comes to supplying weapons to Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing n-tv.

According to the minister, the German government is acting in a way that keeps it unpredictable to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

"Ukraine will be equipped for self-defense, but Germany will act responsibly. The CDU/CSU and SPD coalition remains united on this issue," the outlet quotes Wadephul as saying.

As a reminder, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz recently stated that the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and the United States have lifted restrictions on military equipment deliveries to Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Vice Chancellor Lars Klingbeil denied any change in the German government’s policy regarding the range limitations on Western weapons strikes inside Russian territory.

