Losses in Russian-Ukrainian war exceeded US losses in World War II, - Kellogg
Donald Trump's special envoy Keith Kellogg said that the war in Ukraine has been going on for too long.
He said this on Fox News, Censor.NET reports.
"This war has been going on for too long. President Trump is absolutely right, we have to stop the killing. When you look at the numbers, this is mass murder. The losses on both sides are more than a million now, it's 1.2 million. It exceeds the losses of World War II," he said.
Kellogg also pointed to "indiscriminate shelling of cities".
According to statistics, the United States lost 418 thousand people in World War II.
