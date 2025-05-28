Russia is capable of increasing number of "Shaheds" and has resources to do so - Ihnat

The production of strike UAVs requires huge amounts of money, but it cannot be ruled out that the Russians may start using more drones. They have the resources and capabilities to do so.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by Yurii Ihnat, Head of the Communications Department of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the telethon.

"There are different figures. But if we are already seeing new records within three days, we cannot rule out that the trend is increasing. We see not only strike-type drones - a little less than half of the drones flying are imitators, thus complicating the air situation for air defense," Ihnat said.

He added that Russia is capable of increasing the number of Shaheds and has the resources to do so. Nevertheless, the enemy will not be able to endlessly produce strike UAVs, as this requires huge amounts of money.

As a reminder, The Economist recently reported that the Russians will soon be able to launch about 1,000 attack drones during air attacks on Ukraine.

