Ukraine has never had surplus of air defense missiles, need for them remains consistently high - Ihnat

There has always been a shortage of missiles for air defense systems in Ukraine. And the stockpile of missiles to counter Russian attacks needs to be constantly replenished.

According to Censor.NET, Yuriy Ihnat, Head of the Communications Department of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said this on the air of We-Ukraine.

"The stock of Soviet missiles was not endless. And even those that we received from our partners, who had Soviet systems in service, also have the ability to run out with the kind of fighting we are doing with Russia. That is why we are now based on Western systems. Of course, when the enemy builds up air attack capabilities, those missiles are also consumed," Ihnat explained.

He added that it is for this reason that Ukraine needs to constantly replenish these stocks.

"It is very good that the Western press has begun to emphasize this in unison, perhaps focusing more on the information field of their own countries. There, it was more or less quiet, but in Ukraine, for some reason, it has become very serious. I'm not going to tell you what we have and what we don't have, because it's not something that needs to be said in public. But missiles have always been in short supply for us. We receive them according to our needs, we spend them, and our partners provide us with certain missiles for these systems as part of their assistance. But there has always been a shortage of missiles," Ihnat summarized.

As a reminder, Le Monde recently reported that the Ukrainian air defense system is facing a shortage of missiles for SAMP/T and Crotale air defense systems.

