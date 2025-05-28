Russia can receive "mavics" from China, but this possibility is closed to Ukraine, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that China was selling "Mavics" to Russia, but closed this possibility to Europe and Ukraine.

Because we didn't have such a strong mass production, everyone was using Chinese drones. And it was everywhere. The Chinese "Mavic" is open to the "ruskies" and closed to Ukrainians. So when people say, for example, whether China is helping the "ruskies", how will we assess such steps? Are they supplying them? No. They have simply closed this to Europe and for Ukraine as well. And for the "ruskies", there is such an opportunity

According to the President, there are relevant production facilities in Russia, where there are also Chinese representatives.

The Head of the State also said that Russia has a lot of developments in the production and use of UAVs, while Ukraine is ahead in the development of long-range drones.

"I believe that these developments, these drones used by the military, 'ruskies' have more of them. Fibre optics and so on. As for the use of long-range things, I think we are better at some things. And let's be honest, when we started, they had missiles and ballistics - they had all of that. And the Iranians simply gave them all these developments. And drones, and so on. No one gave us anything for nothing. There is an example of why I think we are ahead in some things. I just don't want to say in which... For example, they still report that ‘something was hit’ in their country - a military plant or a warehouse - again 'Neptunes'. Although there are no longer 'Neptunes' there," Zelensky added.

