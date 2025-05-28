Zelenskyy on threat of 1000 drones from Russia: Currently, their capacity is 300-350 per day

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Russian occupiers are focusing on the production of a large number of drones and can accumulate up to 1,000 "Shaheds" if they stockpile them for several days.

He said this during a meeting with journalists on 27 May, Censor.NET reports citing RBC-Ukraine.

"They are preparing for production to be able to produce 300-350 drones per day. This is their real situation. They were tasked with having 500 per day. I do not believe they have it. That is why I do not accept the figure of 1,000, although we must understand that it is possible to accumulate for several days, and then there will be such a day. We cannot say that this will not happen," Zelensky explained.

At the same time, the President spoke about the operation of the Ukrainian military, when 400 drones were used simultaneously and more than 40 pieces of equipment were destroyed. According to him, this shows that Ukraine is already capable of conducting such large-scale operations.

"And we will show them many times more than this operation. We will do it, we have succeeded," Zelenskyy added.

The President also said that Ukrainian troops are using interceptor drones to fight "Shaheds". According to him, these technologies are already working, the only question is to expand their use.

"We understand how many 'Mirage' and F-16s can shoot down in one flight and how many we can use in the air at the same time. We are also moving towards 'drone-to-drone' interceptors," he said.

Zelenskyy stressed that Ukraine also needs thousands of drones, including long-range drones, and the country can already use up to 100 such drones a day. However, the key issue now is funding.

"And we will have the same as the 'ruskies', 300-500 per day - we are very close to it. So the issue is no longer about production capacity. The main thing is that we have succeeded. It's a financial issue," Zelenskyy summed up.

Earlier it was reported that the Russians may soon be able to launch about 1,000 attack drones during air attacks on Ukraine.

