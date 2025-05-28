Ruscists have advanced near Troitske, Yablunivka, Stara Mykolaivka, and Malynivka, - DeepState. MAP

Russian troops are advancing in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by DeepState analysts, Censor.NET informs.

"The enemy has advanced near Troitske, Yablunivka, Stara Mykolaivka and in Malynivka," they said.

