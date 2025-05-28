Ruscists have advanced near Troitske, Yablunivka, Stara Mykolaivka, and Malynivka, - DeepState. MAP
Russian troops are advancing in the Donetsk region.
This was reported by DeepState analysts, Censor.NET informs.
"The enemy has advanced near Troitske, Yablunivka, Stara Mykolaivka and in Malynivka," they said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password