ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8985 visitors online
News Updated DeepState maps Update of DeepState map
3 885 9

Ruscists have advanced near Troitske, Yablunivka, Stara Mykolaivka, and Malynivka, - DeepState. MAP

Russian troops are advancing in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by DeepState analysts, Censor.NET informs.

"The enemy has advanced near Troitske, Yablunivka, Stara Mykolaivka and in Malynivka," they said.

Read more: Enemy has advanced in Sumy, Kharkiv and Donetsk regions, - DeepState. MAPS

DeepState has updated the map of hostilities
Troitske
DeepState has updated the map of hostilities
Yablunivka
DeepState has updated the map of hostilities
Stara Mykolaivka
DeepState has updated the map of hostilities
Malynivka

Author: 

Donetska region (3862) military actions (2409) Kramatorskyy district (274) Pokrovskyy district (501) Stara Mykolayivka (6) Yablunivka (4) Malynivka (11) Troyitske (1) DeepState (126)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 