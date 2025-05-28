EU hopes to open talks with Ukraine despite Hungary’s blockade, - EU Commissioner Kos

The European Union still intends to open all clusters of membership negotiations with Ukraine, although Hungary is currently blocking the process.

This was stated by European Commissioner for Enlargement Martha Kos, Censor.NET reports citing Suspilne.

According to Kos, the EU has already provided the Council with reports on the screening of Ukrainian legislation for compliance with EU law, which is the first step in the negotiations. She noted that Ukraine and Moldova have provided all the necessary documents to advance the negotiations.

"Now the Council of the European Union has all the elements to make a decision, and we hope it will happen quickly. We are already conducting screening for all other clusters and hope that in September or early October all the screening reports will be ready," the European Commissioner added.

She also expressed optimism that the first cluster of negotiations on fundamental areas will be opened by the end of the Polish presidency in June 2025 for both Ukraine and Moldova.

