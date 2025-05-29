Enemy is building up forces and preparing for a large-scale offensive on Siversk, - NGU "Rubizh" brigade

The Russian occupiers have manned their forces at a very high level and are stepping up their efforts to capture the settlement of Siversk.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on Espreso by the head of the operational planning section of the headquarters of the 4th Battalion "Force of Freedom" of the Rubizh Brigade, Senior Lieutenant of the National Guard of Ukraine Bohdan Pantio.

The "Rubizh" Brigade continues to perform its tasks in the Siverskyi sector. The situation is as difficult as never before. The enemy is stepping up its efforts to capture the settlement of Siversk. The enemy is reinforcing its positions and preparing for a large-scale offensive every day. It carries out its minimal offensive actions on a daily basis," emphasised Pantio.

According to the head of the operational planning section of the headquarters of the 4th battalion ‘’Force of Freedom‘’ of the "Rubizh" brigade, the enemy has manned its forces at a very high level.

‘It is not known how the enemy will act today - it could be with vehicles, cars, motorcycles or on foot. According to intelligence, the enemy has manned its forces at a very high level. He has enough personnel, as well as weapons, equipment and ammunition. Every day the enemy tries to storm our positions in small groups. It is difficult to work now,’ Pantio added.

According to the General Staff, over the last day in the Siverskyi sector, the Defence Forces successfully stopped three enemy attacks in the direction of Verkhniokamianske and Hryhorivka.

