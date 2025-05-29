Ukrainian MFA: Russia’s reluctance to hand over ceasefire "memorandum" points to unrealistic ultimatums

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry believes Russia’s reluctance to promptly hand over its draft "memorandum" on a ceasefire indicates the presence of unrealistic ultimatums in the document.

This was stated by Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi on social media platform X, as reported by Censor.NET.

According to Tykhyi, Russia’s fear of making the document public suggests it is afraid to reveal its true position.

"If that is not the case, then they must immediately send the document, as Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha emphasized, and stop playing these games that only demonstrate they likely want the next meeting to be empty and meaningless," he stressed.

As a reminder, the day before, Ukrainian Defense Minister and head of Ukraine’s delegation in talks with Russia, Rustem Umerov, announced that he had handed over Ukraine’s vision for a ceasefire to the Russian side.

Subsequently, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha urged the Russian side to promptly submit its own "memorandum" with ceasefire proposals to Ukraine.

